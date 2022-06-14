Speaking at Credit Suisse's investor conference on Tuesday, AT&T (NYSE:T) Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said the telecom giant may have to raise prices for the second time this year as cost pressures continue to rise.

Desroches added that inflation is "running higher than we planned for," a nod to the fact that cost pressures have continued to rise after inflation data last week came in higher than expected.

In May, it was reported that AT&T (T) would raise prices on some of its mobile plans for the first time in three years.

Certain older plan prices were raised roughly $6 per month for single-line customers or $12 per month for families.

In addition to the cost hikes, Desroches noted that AT&T (T) is likely to see an improvement in its margins later this year.

In the first-quarter, AT&T (T) said its operating income margin in its mobility unit was 29.2%, while it generated 53.7% EBITDA service margins. Business wireline saw operating income margins of 15.2% and EBITDA margins in the high 30% range.

Earlier this month, investment firm Morgan Stanley said AT&T (T) shares could see another 20% upside with some better visibility into the post-media financials and the chance for incremental capital return.