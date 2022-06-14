Wave Life Sciences to raise $70M in stock offering

Jun. 14, 2022 9:14 AM ETWave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) priced an underwritten offering of 25.5M shares at an offering price of $2.15/share and to RA Capital Management, in lieu of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 7.09M shares.
  • The per share offering price for the ordinary shares represents a premium of 7.5% over the closing price for Wave Life Sciences’ ordinary shares on June 13, 2022.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$70M.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 16.
  • Shares trading 5% higher premarket.
