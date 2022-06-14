Solar Integrated Roofing settles with K. Hunter Ballew and cancels 45M shares
Jun. 14, 2022 9:15 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) announced the amicable settlement of the pending legal action against K. Hunter Ballew, Upward Holdings Group and RoofCon as well as the associated cross-claims by Mr. Ballew against the company.
- The settlement includes, among other things, a general release of all past and future claims between the parties, SIRC transferring ownership of Cornerstone Construction Team, back to Mr. Ballew in exchange for the return of 45M common shares to SIRC, and a waiver of the 'make whole' provision of the original stock purchase agreement.
- In addition, Mr. Ballew will repay the sum of $1M cash, secured by a promissory note and a confession of judgment by Mr. Ballew, but Mr. Ballew will retain the cash portion of the stock purchase agreement of $3M.
- Additionally, upon receipt of the 45M shares, company intends to cancel them, resulting in an 8.6% net reduction of outstanding shares.