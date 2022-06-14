BMO initiates on US refiners - MPC and PSX are buys, VLO a hold

BMO initiated coverage of the "big 3" US refiners Tuesday, capturing all the well-understood themes in the sector. Rebounding demand, paired with reduced supply has resulted in elevated margins -- BMO sees the large-cap refiners trading at 6.2x 2022 earnings. The bank notes that "valuation is tricky" because current, elevated margins are not expected to continue indefinitely, resulting in two buys and a hold in the sector:

  • Marathon (MPC) was initiated as a "buy" given the company's aggressive share buyback program and favorable geographic footprint in PADDs 2&3.
  • Philips (PSX) was initiated as a "buy" as the bank believes the company's refining assets are under-appreciated, and that widening WCS differentials paired with strong diesel margins will flatter results throughout 2022.
  • Valero (VLO) was initiated as a "hold" despite its "best in class" refining footprint, as the bank believes valuation is stretched.

Given extreme spot refining margins, and a challenging supply dynamic, investors are laser focused on near-term results. However, the somewhat policy-driven environment has left many unwilling to wager on continued outperformance.

