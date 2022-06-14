Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow rise as PPI data comes in line with estimates

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday after market’s experienced a selloff on Monday as ongoing worries about inflation rattled investors.

At the start of the session the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is up by 0.7%, the S&P (SP500) has gained 0.5%, and the Dow Jones (DJI) has ticked up 0.3%.

Investors watched the May Producer Price Index data come in line with forecast estimates. May PPI was +0.8% compared to the +0.8% consensus and +0.4% prior period.

Longer term U.S. Treasury yields recede at the start of the session with the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield declining 2 basis points to 3.35% while the 2-Year Treasury yield has gained 5 basis points to 3.33%.

Oil prices also moved up 1.5% and earlier touched $123.37/bbl, a three month trading high, even as OPEC delegates see an easing of global oil demand in 2023.

Market participants remain on the edge of their seats as they await to hear from Fed Chair Powell and the announcement of its rate hike on Wednesday. The number one question is, will it be 50 basis points or 75?

Goldman Sachs outlined in a note: “We have revised our forecast to include 75bp hikes in June and July… We then expect a 50bp hike in September and 25bp hikes in November and December, for an unchanged terminal rate of 3.25-3.5%.”

Prior to Friday’s CPI report a 50-basis point hike was cooked in. Now Wall Street is pricing in a 75-basis-point rate hike, which is something that has not been observed since the Alan Greenspan days more than 27 years ago.

Among active stocks Coinbase Global (COIN) has reversed its premarket selloff as the firm is cutting its headcount by 18% to manage its expenses for an economic downturn.