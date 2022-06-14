AeroVironment gets $6.2M contract for Puma 3 AE unmanned aircraft systems

Jun. 14, 2022 9:19 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) said Tuesday it received a $6.2M firm-fixed-price contract for Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) and spares.
  • Delivery for the order, which AVAV received on May 3 from the U.S. Marine Corps, is expected to be completed in Jul.
  • Puma 3 AE delivers immediate tactical reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition in maritime and land-based operations.
  • AVAV's SUAS comprise the majority of the Dept. of Defense's unmanned aircraft inventory, and its international customer base includes over 50 governments, including Ukraine.
