AeroVironment gets $6.2M contract for Puma 3 AE unmanned aircraft systems
Jun. 14, 2022 9:19 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) said Tuesday it received a $6.2M firm-fixed-price contract for Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) and spares.
- Delivery for the order, which AVAV received on May 3 from the U.S. Marine Corps, is expected to be completed in Jul.
- Puma 3 AE delivers immediate tactical reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition in maritime and land-based operations.
- AVAV's SUAS comprise the majority of the Dept. of Defense's unmanned aircraft inventory, and its international customer base includes over 50 governments, including Ukraine.