Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares climbed more than 4% Tuesday in the wake of reports that Elon Musk will address the company's employees this week to discuss details and questions about his proposed acquisition of the social-media giant.

Late Monday, Bloomberg reported that Musk will attend a Twitter (TWTR) "Town Hall" meeting on Thursday in which he is expected to face questions about his $44B acquisition plan, and the ongoing drama regarding his questions about the number of spam accounts and bots on the platform. Last week, Musk was reported to have put on hold his efforts to finance the Twitter (TWTR) deal due to what he claimed was the company's reluctance to provide him with data on fake accounts and other matters.

However, Twitter (TWTR) has reportedly offered to give Musk access to a "firehose" of data in an effort to appease the Tesla (TSLA) chief executive and keep the deal on track

Musk originally reached a deal to buy Twitter (TWTR) in April for $54.20 a share. However, since then, Twitter (TWTR) shares have fallen by 30%, to $37.95.

On Monday, the European Union was reportedly set to launch an investigation into so-called "deepfake" accounts on the platforms of tech giants such as Twitter (TWTR), Google (GOOG) and Facebook (META).