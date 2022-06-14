OSF Digital acquires Kolekto, to expand its multi-cloud offerings
Jun. 14, 2022 9:21 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OSF Digital has announced the acquisition of Kolekto, a Brazil-based Digital B2B Commerce and CRM Co.
- With its fourth acquisition this year, OSF Digital continues to strengthen its Salesforce Customer 360 and multi-cloud expertise globally.
- OSF Digital is acquiring Kolekto to strengthen its Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) multi-cloud expertise and continue to grow its local presence in Brazil.
- "Joining a leading digital transformation company will maximize the reach of our innovative products and services while continuing to serve our valued customers in Latin America," said Hugo Medrado Co-CEO, Technology & Services Director.