Pear Therapeutics rises as study shows opioid use disorder therapy reduces inpatient stays
Jun. 14, 2022 9:23 AM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) said on Tuesday that results from a 12-month data study of reSET-O, its PDT for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD), showed a reduction in healthcare utilization, particularly inpatient stays and emergency department visits.
- (PEAR) rose ~9% before the bell.
- This contributed to a net cost reduction of $3,832 per patient for the Medicaid population, and an increase in buprenorphine adherence in patients with OUD treated with reSET-O compared to controls.
- The study used data to evaluate 901 adult patients who were prescribed and treated with reSET-O compared to 978 control.
- The 12-month data showed inpatient stays reduced 28%, which included a 30% reduction in ICU stays and a 56% reduction in readmissions and emergency department visits reduced by 7%.
- reSET-O was authorized by FDA in December 2018, and is an 84-day Prescription Digital Therapeutic (PDT) for Opioid Use Disorder intended to increase retention of patients in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy.