Coca-Cola and Brown-Forman seen being in win-win Jack & Coke deal

Cowen sees upside for both Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) after the companies worked out a deal to partner on a co-branded Jack & Coke product.

For Coca-Cola, the deal is another expansion of its portfolio into alcoholic beverages, while Brown-Forman is seen benefiting with the Jack Daniel’s brand being under-penetrated in emerging markets and the KO heavyweight presence giving it a tremendous brand building opportunity.

Analyst Vivien Azer: "This follows KO's partnerships with TAP (Topo Chico and Simply in the hard seltzer / FMB space), as well as with STZ on Fresca. However, while those offerings were principally focused on the U.S., the BFB partnership will be globally focused, with the product expected to launch in Mexico in late 2022."

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) only fell 0.11% on Monday amid broad market declines with the consumer staples stock a defensive favorite. In premarket action on Tuesday, KO fell back another 0.28% to $61.17. Brown-Forman was inactive in the early session.

