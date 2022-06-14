Donaldson acquires life sciences portfolio, Purilogics for $20M

Jun. 14, 2022 9:24 AM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced the acquisition of Purilogics, early-stage biotechnology company that leverages a novel technology platform for the development of best-in-class membrane chromatography products.
  • The initial purchase price for the acquisition stands at ~$20M as well as milestone-based earnout payments over the next five years.
  • Post commercialization, Purilogics' products revenue will be reported within the Donaldson Industrial Filtration Solutions business in the Industrial Products segment.
  • The company offers a broad portfolio of purification tools for a wide range of biologics, including mRNA, plasmid DNA, viral particles, monoclonal antibodies and proteins.
  • "Our membrane technology expertise, and global sales and manufacturing footprint, will enable faster development and commercialization of these powerful tools for biologics purification," president & CEO Tod Carpenter commented.
