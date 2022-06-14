Jacobs nabs contract to improve operations at world's busiest airport in Atlanta
Jun. 14, 2022 9:28 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) selected by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to provide asset management consulting and professional services to develop a strategy for the operations, maintenance, modernization and future growth of physical assets throughout its 4,700-acre campus.
- Jacobs will assess the Department of Aviation's current asset management program; develop strategies, processes and asset management plans; assess the condition of facilities; and provide support and training for enterprise asset management systems.
- "Our decades-long partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has given us a deep understanding of our client, its operations and vision for the future. We'll consult with ATL to develop a strategic asset management program that supports their vision and delivers on our commitment to provide custom strategic solutions that leverage our deep domain knowledge." said Jacobs Executive Vice President and President of People & Places Solutions Patrick Hill.