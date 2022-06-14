Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is expecting revenue growth of up to 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its monthly activity highlights.

"To the extent equity market valuations, client trading activity, and margin loan utilization remain at early June levels, we currently expect sequential revenue growth of 7.5% to 8.5% in the second quarter," said Schwab CFO Peter Crawford. "At the same time, we anticipate second quarter GAAP expenses staying essentially flat relative to the prior period.”

Note that Schwab's (SCHW) Q1 revenue edged down to $4.7B from $4.71B in Q4 2021 and $4.72B in Q1 2021, according to its income statement.

Meanwhile, the company's total client assets of $7.3T in May ticked up from $7.2T in April but down from $7.4T in May 2021.

Core net new assets of $32.8B in May jumped from a loss of $9.2B in the previous month and $28.1B in the year-ago period.

Active brokerage accounts for May increased to 33.8M from 33.7M in April and 32.1M in May 2021. new brokerage accounts were 323K in May, down from 386K in April and 549K in May a year ago.

In mid-May, Schwab expected a M/M drop of 7% in total client assets.