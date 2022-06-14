Netflix talks with Roku, Comcast about helping move into ads - report
Jun. 14, 2022
- Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) move toward implementing an ad-supported tier may be getting by with a little help from some new friends.
- Its executives have met in recent weeks with counterparts at both Roku (ROKU) and Comcast (CMCSA) to team up on some aspects, The Information reports.
- The execs are talking about arrangements under which Roku and Comcast would handle either ad sales or technical infrastructure for the streaming pioneer's push into the ad world, according to the report.
- Such cooperation used to be unheard of - but a secular (but accelerating) shift into the streaming world has brought changes to industry structure.
- Netflix is considering ads on its home page, the report notes.
Netflix is considering ads on its home page, the report notes.