Real Good Foods launches high protein, low carb crispy tots

Jun. 14, 2022 9:37 AM ETThe Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • The Real Good Food (Nasdaq: RGF) launches high protein and low carb, Real Good Crispy Tots, in select Walmart stores and online.
  • The tots are 100% grain-free and gluten-free, with only 6g net carbs and packed with 10g protein per serving and do not use processed flours or grains like conventional tater tots, but rather real food ingredients such as cauliflower, eggs, lupin beans and cheese.
  • "Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and are loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious tots have a limited amount of carbs and are loaded with protein. Through our expansion with Walmart, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the U.S., and in turn, improve the lives of Walmart Shoppers looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle." said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.