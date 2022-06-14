DraftKings partners with safe gaming software company in corporate responsibility push

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG -0.6%) announced a new partnership for responsible gaming on Tuesday.

The company announced a new collaboration with BetBlocker, a Scottish-based software provider that helps problem gamblers curb their access to gaming websites. While counterintuitive for a company based upon engaging gamblers, the company explained that it places importance on its responsibility to foment “safer play” for customers.

“BetBlocker’s contributions to safer play are commendable and DraftKings is pleased to team up with this enterprising and disruptive not-for-profit that is advancing responsible gaming in a comprehensive and consumer friendly way,” Chrissy Thurmond, Senior Director of Responsible Gaming at DraftKings, commented. “We share BetBlocker’s vision that technology and innovation are critical to promoting safer play, and we extend a warm welcome to BetBlocker as they build their footprint in North America, following widespread success across the pond.”

The company added that it takes corporate social responsibility seriously, standing as the only US gaming operator to offer financial support to all state councils and affiliates of the National Council on Problem Gambling. The responsibility programs have recently been cited as important steps as regulatory headwinds loom over the online gambling space.

Shares fell slightly after Tuesday's open, adding to steep selloffs as of late. Shares remain down over 60% since the start of 2022 and nearly 80% in the past year.

