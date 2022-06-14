Wells Fargo unlikely to buy back stock in Q2, CFO says
Jun. 14, 2022 9:39 AM ET Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is unlikely to buy back any stock this quarter, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.
- While the company could see some higher operating losses, Santomassimo said he still feels good about the bank's $51.1B expenses outlook for 2021 and feels "really good" about the bank's net interest income outlook.
- The bank's top priority is resolving regulatory restrictions place on Wells Fargo (WFC) due to its 2016 scandal when employees opened unauthorized and consumer accounts to meet quotas.
- "There's still a lot of work to do" on that matter, Santomassimo said. Recall that the Federal Reserve placed an asset cap of $1.95T on the bank in 2018 as punishment for the practice.
- Wells Fargo (WFC) stock is off 0.4% in Tuesday morning trading.
- Wells Fargo (WFC) management spoke about reduced stock buybacks, inflationary pressures, and its 2022 outlook during its Q1 earnings call.