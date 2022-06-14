LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets expand to $1.12T in May
Jun. 14, 2022 9:41 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) total advisory and brokerage assets grew to $1.12T at the end of May, up 2.2% from April and +4.3% from May 2021, according to its monthly activity report.
- Net new assets were $24.8B in May vs. $1.9B in the prior month and $6.1B in the year-ago period. May's figure included $18.2B of brokerage assets and $1.3B of advisory assets from CUNA Brokerage Services that onboarded in last month, the company said.
- Client cash balances of $67.1B in May gained from $61.8B in April and $47.8B in May 2021.
- Previously, (May 19) LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets fell to $1.10T in April.