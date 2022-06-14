Freeline begins dosing patients in confirmatory trial to treat hemophilia B
Jun. 14, 2022 9:45 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) said on Tuesday it had begun dosing the second cohort in its Phase 1/2 dose confirmation trial of FLT180a in people with hemophilia B.
- The company said patients in cohort two will receive the same low dose (7.7e11 vg/kg) of FLT180a and optimized prophylactic immune management regimen that were used in the first cohort.
- Dosing for the first cohort was completed in April and initial data are expected to be presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress between July 9-13.
- FRLN expects Phase 3 trial to begin in 2023 as planned.
- Freeline plans to report updated data from the trial in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023.