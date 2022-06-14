Moderna COVID shot linked to higher heart inflammation risk – CDC

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine could lead to a higher risk of heart inflammation in certain age groups compared to the rival vaccine from Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday citing recent data.
  • However, the agency noted that the incidences of myocarditis and pericarditis, forms of heart inflammation linked to both mRNA-based shots, were not consistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems.
  • Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) system indicates 97.3 cases per million doses of Moderna (MRNA) vaccine for males aged 18-39 after the second dose compared to 81.7 cases per million of Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine doses.
  • Findings come ahead of a meeting by an independent group of experts at the FDA to decide whether to recommend the use of Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 shot for those aged 6 to 17 years on Tuesday.
