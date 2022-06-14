Oragenics announces peer-reviewed positive data publication for nasal COVID shot candidate
Jun. 14, 2022 9:47 AM ETOragenics, Inc. (OGEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) on Tuesday announced peer-reviewed publication of a co-authored article which concluded that its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate warranted further development.
- The Tampa, Fla.-based biotech's shares rose 3% to $0.31 in early trading.
- The article was published in Scientific Reports, a Nature journal, and was written by the company and its collaborators at Inspirevax and the National Research Council of Canada's Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre.
- The article described studies that evaluated a spike protein subunit vaccine formulation, NT-CoV2-1, in mice and hamsters.
- The authors concluded that the intranasal formulation induced robust antigen-specific IgG and IgA titers in the blood and lungs of mice and was highly efficacious in a hamster challenge model, reducing the viral load below the limit of detection.
- The antibodies showed strong neutralizing activity in both mice and hamsters, preventing the cellular binding of the viral spike protein.