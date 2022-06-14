US natural gas plummets as Freeport LNG outage expected to last until year end
Jun. 14, 2022 9:48 AM ETNG1:COM, UNG, BP, TTE, EQNR, NRT, VET, BTUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor14 Comments
- A fire at the Freeport LNG export terminal last week cut volumes for the US's largest export facility, with the outage at that time expected to last "at least three weeks."
- Tuesday, Freeport LNG released a statement indicating that "at this time, completion of all necessary repairs and a return to full plant operations is not expected until late 2022. Given the relatively contained area of the facility physically impacted by the incident, a resumption of partial operations is targeted to be achieved in approximately 90 days."
- Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) fell ~15% following the release, and trading of the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) was halted.
- What is clearly bad news for US natural gas producers, is also bad news for those with LNG offtake from the facility, including BP (BP) and Total (TTE).
- Reduced LNG exports should be a tailwind for domestic European producers like Equinor (EQNR), NRT (NRT) and Vermilion (VET), as well as seaborne coal producers like Peabody (BTU).