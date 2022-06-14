Hamm's bid for Continental Resources likely too low, may be worth $95/share

Jun. 14, 2022 9:51 AM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)MTDR, CRLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona/E+ via Getty Images

  • Billionaire wildcatter Howard Hamm's $70/share bid for the remainder of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) he doesn't already own is likely not a large enough price for the shale driller, according to analysts.
  • CLR shares rose 15%, trading at $73.60, indicating that some investors believe a higher offer could be coming or needed to get a deal done.
  • Continental Resources may be worth $95/share in a potential takeout, according to Truist analyst Neil Dingmann, who has a $95 price target and buy rating on CLR. It's worth watching what level a potential outside bidder may be consider paying for the company.
  • RBC analyst Scott Hanold also wrote in a note that that it will likely take a higher price to get a deal done, especially in light of the current elevated commodity price environment. He highlighted that avg. consensus price target is $78-$79/share.
  • Continental Resources (CLR) shares were trading above $70 on Friday. The $70 offer represents a 9% premium over Continental's (CLR) closing price on Monday. The Hamm Family collectively owns 83% of the total outstanding shares of common stock.
  • The offer appears to have little read through to other E&P names, with the "slight exception" to Matador Resources (MTDR), because of the unique ownership structure of CLR, according to Dingmann. Matador rose 1.1%.
  • Continental Resources (CLR) has short interest of 12%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.