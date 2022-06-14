Hamm's bid for Continental Resources likely too low, may be worth $95/share
Jun. 14, 2022 9:51 AM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)MTDR, CRLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Billionaire wildcatter Howard Hamm's $70/share bid for the remainder of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) he doesn't already own is likely not a large enough price for the shale driller, according to analysts.
- CLR shares rose 15%, trading at $73.60, indicating that some investors believe a higher offer could be coming or needed to get a deal done.
- Continental Resources may be worth $95/share in a potential takeout, according to Truist analyst Neil Dingmann, who has a $95 price target and buy rating on CLR. It's worth watching what level a potential outside bidder may be consider paying for the company.
- RBC analyst Scott Hanold also wrote in a note that that it will likely take a higher price to get a deal done, especially in light of the current elevated commodity price environment. He highlighted that avg. consensus price target is $78-$79/share.
- Continental Resources (CLR) shares were trading above $70 on Friday. The $70 offer represents a 9% premium over Continental's (CLR) closing price on Monday. The Hamm Family collectively owns 83% of the total outstanding shares of common stock.
- The offer appears to have little read through to other E&P names, with the "slight exception" to Matador Resources (MTDR), because of the unique ownership structure of CLR, according to Dingmann. Matador rose 1.1%.
- Continental Resources (CLR) has short interest of 12%.