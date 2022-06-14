Cerberus Cyber Sentinel to raise capital via stock offering
Jun. 14, 2022 10:02 AM ETCerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) plans to raise up to $300M through offering of stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities and units in the upcoming months.
- The company is authorized to issue up to 250M shares, par value $0.00001 per share, with 135.5M shares issued and outstanding as of Mar.31, 2022.
- The company board today approved, and recommended that stockholders approved an increase in authorized shares from 250M to 300M and authorized the issuance of 50M shares of preferred stock.
- Currently, the company is offering up to 146.6M shares assuming sales of 11.1M shares at offer price of $9/share.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes; may temporarily invest in investment-grade, interest-bearing securities