Backblaze and Carahsoft join hands for public sector access to easy cloud storage
Jun. 14, 2022 10:02 AM ETBackblaze, Inc. (BLZE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Independent storage cloud platform, Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE -1.2%) and trusted government IT solutions provider, Carahsoft Technology announced a partnership.
- Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Backblaze’s Master Government Aggregator to bring Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to buying programs for federal, state, and local government; healthcare; and educational institutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partner network and public sector procurement vehicles, including National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts.
- “Backblaze’s ease-of-use, affordability, and transparency are just some of the major advantages of their robust cloud backup and storage services. We look forward to working with Backblaze and our reseller partners to help agencies better protect and secure their business data at cost-efficient pricing.” said Evan Slack, Director of Sales for Emerging Cloud and Virtualization Technologies at Carahsoft.