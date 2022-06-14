Pinterest strikes big video content deal with Tastemade - Axios

Jun. 14, 2022 10:02 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has struck a multimillion-dollar multi-year deal with video production company Tastemade that will bring a big pinboard full of new content, Axios reports.
  • The collaboration will result in 50 new TV shows, live videos and events, according to the report.
  • Pinterest stock (PINS) has jumped to a session high, up 1.9% early Tuesday.
  • Tastemade's dozens of new shows for Pinterest will contain about 20 episodes each, produced in "at least" eight languages.
  • That means hundreds of hours of live-streamed programming for Pinterest TV, along with in-person events for creators at Tastemade studios including Los Angeles; Jakarta, Indonesia; and São Paulo.
  • The initial content from the slate will launch at the end of this year, and throughout 2023, the companies say.
