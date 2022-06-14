InMed says peer-reviewed study highlights potential role of rare cannabinoids THCV, CBC on skin conditions

Jun. 14, 2022 10:05 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

CBN formula, cannabinoid .

jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

  • InMed Pharma (NASDAQ:INM +6.5%) said on Tuesday that a peer-reviewed study analyzed the effects of rare cannabinoids THCV, CBC, cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) on skin conditions.
  • The researchers used a widely recognized in vitro model of human keratinocytes, and studied how these cannabinoids interacted with several receptors including cannabinoid receptors and other endocannabinoid system components.
  • Each cannabinoid had distinct biological activity via the endocannabinoid system, the researchers said.
  • THCV was shown to perform as a cannabinoid receptor 1 antagonist and have a high affinity for the human transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, which is involved in skin sensation.
  • "These initial observations should be considered when exploring the therapeutic potential of rare cannabinoids for the treatment of human skin disease," said InMed’s scientific advisor, Mauro Maccarrone.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.