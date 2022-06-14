InMed says peer-reviewed study highlights potential role of rare cannabinoids THCV, CBC on skin conditions
Jun. 14, 2022 10:05 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- InMed Pharma (NASDAQ:INM +6.5%) said on Tuesday that a peer-reviewed study analyzed the effects of rare cannabinoids THCV, CBC, cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) on skin conditions.
- The researchers used a widely recognized in vitro model of human keratinocytes, and studied how these cannabinoids interacted with several receptors including cannabinoid receptors and other endocannabinoid system components.
- Each cannabinoid had distinct biological activity via the endocannabinoid system, the researchers said.
- THCV was shown to perform as a cannabinoid receptor 1 antagonist and have a high affinity for the human transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, which is involved in skin sensation.
- "These initial observations should be considered when exploring the therapeutic potential of rare cannabinoids for the treatment of human skin disease," said InMed’s scientific advisor, Mauro Maccarrone.