Grubhub partners with PayPal, Visa to offer drivers flexible payments
Jun. 14, 2022 10:11 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), VJPMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Grubhub, a food ordering and delivery marketplace, is teaming up with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Visa (NYSE:V) to provide drivers with faster and more accessible payments.
- Specifically, Grubhub through June is rolling out a new payout option dubbed Instant Cashout, which is enabled by Hyperwallet from PayPal (PYPL) and Visa Direct -- Visa's (V) real-time money movement network.
- The payout feature comes via Direct to Debit, a payout management platform powered by Hyperwallet. Direct to Debit, which allows drivers to immediately access their earnings, uses Visa Direct to deposit payments to bank credit cards.
- "Visa Direct is helping reshape money movement to provide workers with faster, digital access to the money they've earned," said Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, senior vice president, North America head of Visa Direct.
- Grubhub initially introduced Instant Cashout through its partnership with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) in 2019, enabling drivers to instantly cash out available earnings directly to their bank accounts.
