United-Guardian completes strategic review; CEO to retire

Jun. 14, 2022 10:13 AM ETUnited-Guardian, Inc. (UG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) said Tuesday it completed its review of strategic alternatives and concluded there were no opportunities that the board believed would be in the firm's best interests.
  • UG will continue to explore opportunities to grow its core businesses.
  • The firm also said its president and CEO Ken Globus will retire by year-end.
  • UG has begun the process of finding a suitable replacement.
  • Globus will continue to lead UG till the onboarding of a new president and CEO is completed.
  • Globus also agreed to continue in a consulting role as long as needed.
