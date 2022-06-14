Galaxy Next Generation announces issuance of U.S. patent
Jun. 14, 2022
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,363,379 to support the integration of its platforms including the G2 Communicator and is provider of interactive learning technology solutions.
- The G2 Communicator controls communication throughout schools and monitors every product.
The addition of the patent increases Galaxy's portfolio to 2 patents issued and 3 others pending issuance.
- "Pursuing and obtaining effective intellectual property protection for our G2 platforms encompassing the fundamental IP underlying key technology, processes and devices is a critical part of our growth strategy." said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy.
