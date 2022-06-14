United-Guardian President and CEO to retire

Jun. 14, 2022 10:15 AM ETUnited-Guardian, Inc. (UG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Cosmetic skincare background with red grapes. Abstract pink flat lay cosmetic laboratory background with chemical dishes. Herbal remedies in skincare. Natural light, long shadows, water splashes

anyaivanova/iStock via Getty Images

  • United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) said President and CEO Ken Globus intends to retire by 2022-end.
  • The process of finding a suitable replacement, to be overseen by the board, has begun.
  • Globus, to continue to lead the company until the selection and onboarding of a new President and CEO is completed, has agreed to continue in a consulting role for as long as he is needed.
  • Additionally, UG completed the formal review of strategic alternatives that was initiated in January.
  • Source: Press Release
