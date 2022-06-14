United-Guardian President and CEO to retire
Jun. 14, 2022 10:15 AM ETUnited-Guardian, Inc. (UG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) said President and CEO Ken Globus intends to retire by 2022-end.
- The process of finding a suitable replacement, to be overseen by the board, has begun.
- Globus, to continue to lead the company until the selection and onboarding of a new President and CEO is completed, has agreed to continue in a consulting role for as long as he is needed.
- Additionally, UG completed the formal review of strategic alternatives that was initiated in January.
- Source: Press Release