Metrospaces continues asset expansion with Philadelphia acquisition and purchase option agreement
Jun. 14, 2022 10:23 AM ETMetrospaces, Inc. (MSPC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MetroSpaces (OTCPK:MSPC) increases its assets under management with Philadelphia real estate purchase and completing an option to purchase additional property.
- The company expects to complete the construction of a three story, four bedrooms, rooftop and working space area Townhouse, four blocks from Templeton University by the end of Fall 2022.
- Concurrent with the acquisition, the company announced entering in an option to purchase agreement of an additional construction lot.
- On the selected property the company plans to build a three floor, four-bedroom, rooftop and working area space Townhouse.
- The company expects to close the purchase by the end of June 2022.
These additions to the company inventory of properties will be part of the Metrohouse platform focused on developing co-living spaces in secondary cities, targeting the student market and “digital nomad” destinations.