May U.S. healthcare govt grants, clinical trials & NIH outlays increase vs April, says Baird

Jun. 14, 2022 10:29 AM ETWAT, A, AVTR, TMO, PKI, TECH, ILMN, NSTGBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

The flag of the united states of america flying in front of the capitol building blurred in the background

rarrarorro/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. outlays from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), clinical trials, and healthcare government grants for May increased over April and Y/Y, according to Baird Equity Research.

In May, NIH outlays increased ~13% YY in May and 16% vs. April to $3.49B, after a 14% YY decline and 15% YY growth in April and March, respectively.

Baird estimates NIH exposure for tools names as follows: (NSTG) ~20%+, (ILMN) ~20%, (TECH) ~15%, (PKI) ~6%, (TMO) ~6%, (AVTR) ~5%, (A) ~1%-2%, (WAT) ~1%.

Clinical trials listed on clinicaltrials.gov monthly increased ~1% in May to 416,913, a rise of 10% Y/Y. Baird believes if growth continues on its YTD trajectory, this would imply ~441,424 registered clinical trials at 2022-end, a ~10.5% YY increase, slightly above 2021’s ~10.2% YY growth.

Illumina (ILMN) currently has the most clinical trials, at 348, followed by NanoString (NSTG) at 139.

As of May 31, 35,563 clinical trials were funded by the NIH, 128,999 were funded by industry, 7,802 were funded by other U.S. federal agencies, and 248,229 were funded by other sources.

U.S. government grants increased ~1% vs. April-end and ~7% YY. The fastest-growing keyword among grants during May was "diagnostic," which rose 1% vs. April-end.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.