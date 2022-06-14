Wells Fargo mortgage income could fall almost 50% in Q2, CFO says
Jun. 14, 2022 10:42 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Tuesday that income from the bank's mortgage business could fall "close to 50%" in Q2 vs. Q1 as higher interest rates damp refinancing activity and pressures home affordability in the purchase market.
- The company is the largest bank mortgage lender in the U.S.
- "As you would expect, you're seeing the refinance volume fall significantly — no surprise," he said at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference, as reported by Bloomberg. "You're still seeing some activity in the purchase market, which is good, but affordability does start to become an issue as rates continue to increase."
- Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.23%, up from 5.09% in the previous week and from 2.96% a year earlier.
- During the same presentation, Santomassimo said Wells Fargo (WFC) is unlikely to buy back any stock this quarter.