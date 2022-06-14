National Vision Holdings rallies after index call-up and strong data read

Jun. 14, 2022

National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE +8.2%) rallied after the retailer was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

The index move is effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday.

The stock is also attracting attention with Wells Fargo pointing to positive traffic data for May and the early part June. The firm said its checks showed EYE delivered a second straight month of strong three-year trends in May after a noticeably softer stretch in the February-March period.

Well Fargo has an Overweight rating on EYE.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) traded as high as $28.30 in early trading on Tuesday vs. the 52-week range of $22.59 to $65.92. The stock is will below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

