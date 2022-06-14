B&G Foods upgraded at Piper Sandler as downside risk is diminished

Jun. 14, 2022

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is a safer bet after falling sharply since April, according to Piper Sandler.

The firm upgraded the stock from “Underweight” to “Neutral” on Tuesday, noting that the downside risk “looks more modest than it has been” after the stock slid over 20% from April highs.

“We believe current pricing is likely adequate to drive margin recovery (given current known variables, apart from any additional pressure), and we model year-over-year margin increases starting in [the fourth quarter],” the upgrade note read. “While there are still risks that inflation accelerates further and/or that elasticities prove to be worse than we are modeling, we are maintaining our ~13x multiple on our new 2023E EPS estimate, which puts our Target modestly above where the shares trade today.”

The new price target for the stock was set at $23. Shares rose nearly 2% shortly after Tuesday’s open before tempering gains.

