Some EU countries want to decrease COVID vaccine deliveries as no longer needed
Jun. 14, 2022 10:59 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Several European Union (EU) countries want to renegotiate contracts with COVID-19 vaccine makers as they say they don't need as many shots given the improvement in the pandemic, Reuters reports.
- These countries executed deals with companies -- particularly Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) -- during the height of the pandemic to secure supplies. However, now the countries say millions of shots yet to come are no longer needed and would be wasted.
- Poland has 30M vaccine doses on hand, but its contracts call for purchasing another one 70M.
- A letter sent to the European Commission ("EC") by Poland's health minister and also signed by the health ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania called for a reduction in vaccines, noting that when agreements were made, it was impossible to predict the course of the pandemic.
- "We witness excessive burden on state budgets, combined with delivery of unnecessary amounts of vaccines," the letter states.
- Due to the decline in demand, Moderna and the EC earlier this month amended an agreement allowing countries to delay deliveries of vaccine doses.