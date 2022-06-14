RBC enters data access agreement with Plaid for Canadian customers
Jun. 14, 2022 10:55 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), familiarly known as RBC, has entered a data access agreement with Plaid that will give its Canadian clients the ability to share their financial data securely through a direct API with apps and services of their choice on the Plaid data network, the companies said Tuesday.
- The new API (application programming interface) connection lets a customer use fintech applications without relying on credentials when sharing financial information in Canada.
- "Not only do RBC clients gain secure access to the broad suite of apps and services on the Plaid data network, but they will also have more control over the data that is shared, said Peter Tilton, chief digital officer, Personal & Commercial Banking at RBC (RY).
- In January, Plaid agreed to pay $58M to some fintech app users to settle a proposed class action lawsuit that alleged Plaid collected more data than needed.