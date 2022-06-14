I-Mab completes enrollment in phase 3 trial to treat children with growth hormone deficiency

Jun. 14, 2022 10:56 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

GH abbreviation or acronym in foreground in laboratory scientific or medical practice meaning growth hormone or somatotropin, with model of brain, neurological hammer laboratory test tubes stethoscope

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chinese biotech I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB -0.3%) completed patient enrollment in a phase 3 clinical trial testing its growth hormone therapy, eftansomatropin alfa, also known as GX-H9/TJ101, in China.
  • Eftansomatropin alfa was discovered by Korean firm Genexine and is being co-developed by Genexine and Handok for the potential treatment of pediatric and adult growth hormone deficiency.
  • The late-stage trial is being conducted in China by I-Mab, and has enrolled 168 patients with pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The study is evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of eftansomatropin alfa in PGHD, as compared to Norditropin, another daily human growth hormone therapy marketed in China.
  • The companies expect to report final data from the phase 3 study in 2023 followed by a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in China.
