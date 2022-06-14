iQSTEL dips 4%, announces a YTD growth of 39% through May

Jun. 14, 2022 11:00 AM ETiQSTEL Inc. (IQST)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • iQSTEL (OTCQB:IQST -4.2%) announces revenue for the month of May is $6.9M, based on preliminary accounting.
  • The company’s YTD revenue through the end of May based on the preliminary accounting is over $33M representing an increase of 39% over the ~$24M realized in the same period the previous year.
  • Beginning this month in June, company will start to realize the revenue generated by the recent Smartbiz and Whisl acquisitions.
  • Combined, the two acquisitions are anticipated to add $11.6M in annual revenue and $1.34M in positive net income.
  • Q2 and Q3 financial reports will reflect the contribution of the two acquisitions.
  • Company remains solidly on track to achieve its $90M, net income positive, 2022 revenue forecast.
  • The stock has a market cap of $69M and has dropped about 58% on a YTD basis.
  • SA Authors give the stock a Sell rating, and a contributor comments: 'company’s revenues rose by 37% in Q1 2022, but the gross profit shrank and the business is still unprofitable'
