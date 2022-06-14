John Wiley & Sons Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 14, 2022 11:00 AM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.3M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WLY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.