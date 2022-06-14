Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has been among the few high-profile bright spots in a dismal year for the stock market. Shares of the aerospace and defense conglomerate have held in positive territory while many other household names have plummeted since the end of 2021.

RTX has received support from its dividend and gained attention amid heightened geopolitical tensions since Russia invaded Ukraine back in late February. Given these conditions, does the stock remain a buy headed into the second half of the year, as investors hunt for return amid rising interest rates and shaky economy?

Holding Strength in a Weak Market

RTX has stumbled like most of Wall Street over the past few trading sessions. However, the stock remains positive for the year as a whole, rising by almost 6% in 2022.

These returns far outstrip the broader markets. The S&P 500 has dropped nearly 22% for the year, while the Nasdaq has fallen more than 30%.

The support for RTX has come in large part as a result of its position as a top defense contractor. Geopolitical tensions have escalated in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

This has been underlined by recent contract wins. Raytheon was awarded a $624.6M contract for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment. Furthermore, RTX inked a $217.12M Navel contract.

Is RTX a Buy?

Wall Street takes a relatively bullish view of RTX. Of the 18 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, nearly 75% labeled the firm as a Strong Buy or Buy. Eight label RTX as a Strong Buy and five classify the stock as a Buy. Meanwhile, the remaining five gave RTX a Hold rating.

Moreover, the stock trades near $91 a share, and analysts list Raytheon with an average price target of $113.24. The lowest target estimate is $94 a share while the highest target is listed at $130.

See the breakdown below:

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings give the stock an even more upbeat assessment. These grades, based on quantitative measures, see the stock as an A+ when it comes to profitability and an A with regards to momentum.

There are some points of concern, however. The Quant Ratings issue a C+ for the firm's growth and a D regarding the stock’s valuation.

For a deeper dive into the stock, Seeking Alpha contributor Librarian Capital holds a bullish opinion on RTX, praising the firm's solid Q1 results back in April, which featured EBIT up nearly 19% from last year.

Taking a more neutral stance, fellow SA contributor Envision Research sees RTX as a Hold, believing it is fairly and fully valued despite it showing strong fundamentals.