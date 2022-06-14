Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is starting to roll out new parental supervision features supported in Instagram and in its virtual-reality tools.

On Instagram, the company says it's enabling setting limits on specific times during the day or week when a teen-ager is allowed to use the social network.

Meta (META) is also letting parents and guardians send invitations to teens to initiate supervision - previously, only the teens could send those invitations - and it's providing more information to parents/guardians when their teen reports an account or post.

As for the teens themselves, they'll start to see "nudges" to switch to a different topic if they're repeatedly looking at the same content in the Explore feature. "This nudge is designed to encourage teens to discover something new and excludes certain topics that may be associated with appearance comparison," the company says.

It will also launch new "Take a Break" reminders for teens that have been scrolling in Reels (its short-video feature) for a particular period of time.

As for VR, Meta's (META) also launching new tools for its Quest headsets. Parents/guardians will be able to approve downloads or purchases of apps blocked by rating; block specific apps they might consider inappropriate; view all owned apps, and get purchase notifications in VR; and view headset screen time as well as a teen's list of "Oculus Friends."

In VR, for parents/guardians to link to their teen's account, the teen must initiate the process, and both sides have to agree, Meta says.