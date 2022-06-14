Former NYSE President Tom Farley and Far Peak Acquisition (NYSE:FPAC) SPAC leader said that he believes SPACs are done as an investment structure and he believes that capital markets are "completely dead" for now.

"They are going to disappear and on this show you won't utter the word SPAC, I suspect in 2024, more than once or twice," Farley said earlier in an interview on CNBC.

Farley highlighted that there have been four initial public offerings in June versus 91 in June of last year.

IPOs are "completely dead," Farley said. They will come back "but it's going to be a long time. People who think they are going public in the back half of this year are wrong."

"I think crypto looks more like capital markets than it does like SPACs," Farley added. "It's a painful moment. I think retail has been smoked. I don't think retail is coming back anytime soon and it's going to really impact some of the big business models in crypto that are oriented around retail and have been generating massive fees on retail."

Farley's comments came minutes before Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) announced it's cutting its headcount by 18% to manage its expenses and "to ensure we stay healthy during this economic downturn," CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong in a blog post on Tuesday.

"It's going to take years to build back up the base of retail," Farley said.

Farley's comments about SPACs and crypto are noteworthy as Peter Thiel backed-SPAC Far Peak Acquisition (FPAC), which is led by Farley, announced a deal in July to take crypto-exchange Bullish public. At the time, the deal valued Bullish at $9 billion.