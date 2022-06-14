As bankruptcy is reported imminent for the storied cosmetics retailer, Revlon (NYSE:REV) is roaring higher.

In a counterintuitive jump, shares of Revlon Inc. (REV +108.5%) surged in the first half of Tuesday's trading, resulting in a brief halt only about 30 minutes into the session.

The move is particularly surprising as the company is anticipated to seek Chapter 11 protection by the end of the week, per the Wall Street Journal. Shares had fallen over 70% from the publication of that report on Friday afternoon into Monday’s market close. As of yet, no notice of such action has been filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is worth noting that the stock is heavily shorted, with 38.44% of its total float held short, creating conditions for a last-gasp squeeze. Trading volume also spiked on Tuesday to 57M against a paltry average volume of just 34.6K.

