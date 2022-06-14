Sorrento unit Scilex gets license to commercialize Romeg's gout treatment Gloperba
Jun. 14, 2022 11:28 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE), VCKABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Scilex, a unit of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), on Tuesday said it had entered into a licensing and commercialization agreement with Romeg Therapeutics for the right to market and distribute in the U.S. Gloperba, an oral solution for gout.
- Romeg's Gloperba is an FDA-approved, oral medication for treating painful gout flares in adults.
- Scilex will use its direct distribution network to national and regional wholesalers and pharmacies throughout all U.S. states to market and distribute Gloperba.
- SRNE's Scilex in March signed a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) to go public at a pro forma equity valuation of ~$1.6B.
- SRNE stock +1.1% to $1.41 in morning trading.