Sorrento unit Scilex gets license to commercialize Romeg's gout treatment Gloperba

  • Scilex, a unit of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), on Tuesday said it had entered into a licensing and commercialization agreement with Romeg Therapeutics for the right to market and distribute in the U.S. Gloperba, an oral solution for gout.
  • Romeg's Gloperba is an FDA-approved, oral medication for treating painful gout flares in adults.
  • Scilex will use its direct distribution network to national and regional wholesalers and pharmacies throughout all U.S. states to market and distribute Gloperba.
  • SRNE's Scilex in March signed a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) to go public at a pro forma equity valuation of ~$1.6B.
