NGL Energy Partners CEO buys over $170K in company shares
Jun. 14, 2022
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) has disclosed an over $170K worth share purchase by director and CEO Michael Krimbill.
- Krimbill purchased 100K of common units at $1.7050 and $1.7599 price range in a transaction dated June 13, 2022.
- Earlier this month, NGL Energy (NGL) reported a mixed fiscal fourth quarter report. The energy company reported loss from continuing operations of $29.4M for the quarter and $184.1M for the full FY 2022.
- Shares are up ~4% today, but have slid 24% over the past year
