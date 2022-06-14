NGL Energy Partners CEO buys over $170K in company shares

Jun. 14, 2022 11:39 AM ETNGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) has disclosed an over $170K worth share purchase by director and CEO Michael Krimbill.
  • Krimbill purchased 100K of common units at $1.7050 and $1.7599 price range in a transaction dated June 13, 2022.
  • Earlier this month, NGL Energy (NGL) reported a mixed fiscal fourth quarter report. The energy company reported loss from continuing operations of $29.4M for the quarter and $184.1M for the full FY 2022.
  • Shares are up ~4% today, but have slid 24% over the past year
  • Read a recent bearish analysis on the stock here
 
