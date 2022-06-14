FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) jumped 13.3% in Tuesday trading after the company announced a 52% increase in its quarterly dividend, adjustments to the long term executive compensation program that included a lower capex/revenue target, and the addition of three new independent board members.

New board member Jim Vena, former COO of Union Pacific and Canadian National, is called by Bank of America as one of the foremost leaders on running a precision rail network which is focused on asset efficiency. The other addition, Amy Lane, is noted to be a former Group Leader of Global Retailing Investment Banking at Merrill Lynch. The third new board member will be announced in the future.

After taking in the update, BofA raised its price objective on FDX to $265 from $231. Analyst Ken Hoexter and team said the entrance of an activist in aiding change to the FDX board structure, return focus, and distributions is a culmination of investor frustration on performance. FDX is noted to have seen multi-decade lows in Ground margins, while Express margins are expected to be flat year-over-year at 7.4% despite peer UPS recognizing record international margins.

Morgan Stanley had a muted reaction to the FDX news. "The market may cheer these actions but increasing cash return without increasing earnings is likely not sustainable," warned analyst Ravi Shankar.

Following the rally, FDX traded higher than it has since the late part of March.