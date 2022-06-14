T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is the only gainer among big U.S. wireless names, up 1.9% after touting another milestone in the hunt for stand-alone 5G networking.

The company claims a global first by combining three channels of midband spectrum on a commercial device - reaching speeds over 3 gigabits per second on its stand-alone 5G network.

That's a first for a commercial device on a production network, and it was accomplished using a Samsung Galaxy S22, T-Mobile says.

The carrier aggregation success merged two channels of 2.5 GHz 5G with one channel of 1900 MHz spectrum, creating an effective 210 MHz 5G channel.

Meanwhile, New Radio carrier aggregation (combining two channels) is live in parts of T-Mobile's network today, the company says, and S22 owners will be among the first to experience three-channel aggregation for themselves later this year.

“This test demonstrates the incredible power of mid-band spectrum and represents another huge step forward for standalone 5G,” says T-Mobile technology chief Neville Ray.

Its big-four rivals are all lower today: AT&T (T) -0.8%; Verizon (VZ) -0.3%; Dish Network (DISH) -2.9%.