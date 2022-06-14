Treasury ETFs in focus ahead of critical Fed meeting

Jun. 14, 2022

U.S. Treasury exchange traded funds have stepped into the spotlight ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting that could see the largest interest rate hike in more than a quarter century.

The financial community had already baked in a 50 basis-point rate hike for Wednesday's Fed meeting, but recent inflation statistics have made the possibility of a 75 basis-point rate hike seem increasingly likely. As a result, Treasury yields have charged higher in recent days, as prices for government debt have headed south.

This has put pressure on ETFs tied to Treasury prices -- a sector that could see significant action if the Fed announces a surprise at its next meeting. This group includes iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) and the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

Since the announcement of a hotter-than-expected reading for consumer inflation on Friday, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 39 basis points to 3.44% while the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield gained 60 basis points to 3.42%.

As a result, over the same period of time AGG declined 2.3%, BND -2.3%, TLT -4.3%, IEI -1.6%, and IEF -2.7%.

As investors look ahead to the FOMC announcement, markets are starting to price in a 75-basis-point rate hike, something not seen since the Alan Greenspan days more than 27 years ago.

